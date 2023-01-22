Ren 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.84 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Ren has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $79.77 million and $9.84 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

