Render Token (RNDR) Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Render Token token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003079 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $179.00 million and $45.34 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

