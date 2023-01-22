Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. 1,194,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

