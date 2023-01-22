Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Short Interest Update

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

RVNC stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 2,799,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

