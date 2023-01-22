Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,616. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

