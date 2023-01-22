Reviewing Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.19% 10.55% 2.07% Yum China 8.84% 5.39% 3.27%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Aramark has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 1 4 2 0 2.14 Yum China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than Yum China.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum China pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $16.33 billion 0.72 $194.48 million $0.76 59.47 Yum China $9.85 billion 2.51 $990.00 million $2.02 29.26

Yum China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aramark beats Yum China on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; work clothing, outerwear, and item related services that include mats, towels, linens, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

