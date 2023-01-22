Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,965 ($72.79).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,213 ($75.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £100.70 billion and a PE ratio of 701.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,743.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

