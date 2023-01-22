Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,188 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,188 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $21,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VYGR opened at $9.16 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.