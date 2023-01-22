Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,188 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,188 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $21,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.16 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

