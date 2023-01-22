Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $90.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

