Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RCL opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

