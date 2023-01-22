RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 358,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,244. The company has a market capitalization of $856.76 million, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.05%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

