Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Realty Income worth $165,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. 3,038,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

