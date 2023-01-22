Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $111.83 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Welltower worth $111,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.83. 1,843,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,823. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

