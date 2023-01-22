Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 213,535 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $201,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.36. 1,118,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.85. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.