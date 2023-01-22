Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $110,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $237.17. 1,715,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

