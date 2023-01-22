Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 185,712 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 185,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $123,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

