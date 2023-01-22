Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 234,122 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $146,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $51.09. 19,957,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,575,581. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

