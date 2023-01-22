Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

