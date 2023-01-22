Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.13.
Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
