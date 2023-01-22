Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

