Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys Shares of 2,545 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,019,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,724,000 after buying an additional 90,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.