Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

