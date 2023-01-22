Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes $287,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.67.
