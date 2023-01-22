SALT (SALT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,805.30

SALT (SALT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SALT has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $15,805.30 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00030061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00226324 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000380 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03111132 USD and is up 11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,751.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

