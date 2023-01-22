Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday.
ASML Stock Performance
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.