Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday.

ASML Stock Performance

