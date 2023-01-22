Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Sapphire has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $2,649.81 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.05 or 0.07225289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025272 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.