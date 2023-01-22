Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,149.27 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scholarship Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00420851 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.60 or 0.29540633 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00637627 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,496,175 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00130024 USD and is up 8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scholarship Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scholarship Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.