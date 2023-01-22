Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

NYSE SAIC opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

