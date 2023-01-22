Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $3,333,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 288,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $57.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.