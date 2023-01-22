Scotiabank Increases Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 131.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.