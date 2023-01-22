Scotiabank Trims SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price to C$29.50

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

SSR Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,086 shares of company stock worth $405,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

