Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

STX stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

