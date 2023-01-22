Secret Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,042.01 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $6,042.01 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00228629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00099944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00039628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00605638 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,725.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

