Secret Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $1,387.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00224065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00101305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00058881 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00040065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00558489 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,102.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

