Secret (SIE) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $5,860.08 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00224525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00100067 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00039539 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00605638 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,725.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

