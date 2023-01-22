Serum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $167,737.39 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Serum has a total market capitalization of $52.54 million and $167,737.39 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

