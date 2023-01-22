Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Drops By 12.3%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 1,121,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 287.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

