Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expands By 14.0%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Assertio Stock Up 7.5 %

ASRT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Assertio had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. Analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

ASRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Articles

