Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expands By 14.0%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

ASRT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Assertio had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. Analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

