Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Increases By 25.7%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. 880,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

