Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Grows By 13.3%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 917,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. 536,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

