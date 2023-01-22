Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Expands By 23.3%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 707,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BNED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael Huseby acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

