Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declines By 15.9%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.7 %

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $454.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 7.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

