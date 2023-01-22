Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Declines By 8.3%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Bénéteau from €14.50 ($15.76) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $16.22 on Friday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

