Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Drops By 7.1%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 700,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,121. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 118.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIOL shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

