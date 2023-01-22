Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Rises By 16.7%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 350,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

