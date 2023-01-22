Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Declines By 7.7%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BSGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

