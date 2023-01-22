Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Declines By 11.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

