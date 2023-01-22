Short Interest in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Increases By 13.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 15.9 %

NYSE:BHG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 1,987,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.