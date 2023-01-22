Short Interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Increases By 9.7%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Casa Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

CASA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 286,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,374. Casa Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.31% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 703,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 398,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

