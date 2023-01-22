Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Declines By 10.9%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,146,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,460.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

