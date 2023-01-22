Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Drops By 15.0%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $48.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,736.80. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,585.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $1,850.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $13.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

